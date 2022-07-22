Bangladesh court bans rooftop train travel

A Bangladesh court on Thursday banned people from travelling on train roofs — a common sight in the country during peak holiday periods — in an effort to prevent passenger deaths, a prosecutor said.

A bench of two High Court judges, Nazrul Islam Talukder and Khizir Hayat, passed the order as part of a clampdown on corruption in Bangladesh Railway (BR) — the state-run rail monopoly.

People climb onto carriage roofs in the South Asian nation to avoid buying tickets — or when demand soars during major Islamic festivals, when tens of millions of people return to their villages.

The practice is high-risk, with travellers regularly killed falling from trains or hitting overhanging trees or low-clearance bridges on the country’s 3,600-kilometre (2,200-mile) rail network. Railway staff are said to accept bribes to allow rooftop access. Justice Talukder said that trains were public properties and not a tool to earn extra money, reported Bengali daily Jugantor.

“Those who are going on the roof or standing, are they not paying any money? It is a kind of corruption,” he told the court.