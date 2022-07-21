Feroze Khan grills Bollywood amidst ‘Kesariya’-‘Laari chooti’ plagiarism row

Bollywood movie Brahmastra’s latest song, Kesariya has landed in hot waters for allegedly copying Pakistani music band Call’s hit song Laree Choote. The chorus of the song Kesariya from the upcoming Bollywood movie Brahmastra is similar to that of the Pakistani melody. It is pertinent to mention that Laree Choote was officially featured in Bollywood film Ek Chalis Ki Last Local starring Neha Dhupia and Abhay Deol feature in the music video.

Now actor Feroze Khan has slammed Bollywood for again plagiarising Pakistani music after Abrar-ul-Haq’s Nach Punjaban.

Recently Varun Dhawan’s JugJugg Jeeyo stirred controversy when singer Abrar-ul-Haq’s song Nach Punjaban was featured in its trailer. The singer had criticised Karan Johar after the trailer, which featured the song, made rounds on social media platforms.

“I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages,” he tweeted. “Producers like Karan Johar should not use copy songs. This is my sixth song being copied which will not be allowed at all.”

The official music video saw Abrarul Haq credited for his song. His name was added to the music composition and lyrics under the credits. He then announced to take legal action against Karan Johar and T-series for using his song in the upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo.