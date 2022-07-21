Ali Amin Gandapur granted bail till July 23

A lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday granted the interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s leader Ali Amin Gandapur till July 23, in case pertaining firing incident near Banigala. The court accepted the interim bail against the surety bonds worth of Rs. 20,000. Ali Amin Gandapur appeared before the court of Additional Session Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar along with his lawyer Raja Zahoor ul Hasan. The Banigala Police Station had registered an FIR against Ali Amin regarding the incident. Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment in a contempt of court case seeking de-notification of Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Kashif Chaudhry. Acting Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the decision after listening the arguments from the counsels of litigants at large. The petitioner’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry pleaded that the appeal of Kashif Chaudhry had also been dismissed by the top court but ECP had not been de-notifying the MPA. He further argued that the speaker of the provincial assembly had accepted the resignation but the ECP had refused to de-notify the member.