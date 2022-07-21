Pakistan’s filmmaker wins Stefanus Prize for interfaith harmony

Wagma Feroz, filmmaker, rights activist and journalist, was awarded Stefanus Prize for interfaith harmony in a selected gathering in Oslo, Norway, on June 24.

Wagma’s short film “She Makes Everything beautiful”, was the Grand Prize Winner in a competition under the Empower Women Media for 2021.

It’s the story of a multi-faith salon in Swat, Pakistan that dares to overcome cultural and religious divides to make all things beautiful. A graduate in Psychology from the University of Peshawar, Wagma’s focus is on women’s rights, psychological trauma, and issues affecting minorities.

The Stefanus Prize was established by Stefanus Alliance International in 2005. It is awarded every second year to a person/persons who has made an outstanding contribution to promote Freedom of Religion and Belief (FoRB) in particular, and Human Rights in general.

Wagma Feroz is the second Pakistani woman who won the honor. Asma Jehangir, a well-known human rights advocate, was the 2014 Stefanus Prize Laureate.