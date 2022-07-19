Erdogan renews threat to ‘freeze’ Swedish, Finnish NATO bids

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday renewed his threat to “freeze” the NATO membership bids of both Sweden and Finland unless the military alliance complies with Ankara’s conditions. At a NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June, Erdogan called on the two countries to “do their part” in the fight against terrorism, and accused them of providing a haven for outlawed Kurdish militants. Speaking Monday, the eve of three-way summit with Russia and Iran, Erdogan told reporters; “I want to reiterate once again that we will freeze the process if these countries do not take the necessary steps to fulfil our conditions”. “We particularly note that Sweden does not have a good image on this issue,” the Turkish leader added. Earlier this month NATO kicked off the accession procedures for Sweden and Finland after a deal was struck with Turkey, which had blocked the Nordic nations from joining. Erdogan has accused both countries of being havens for Kurdish militants, specifically highlighting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) he has sought to crush, and for promoting “terrorism”.