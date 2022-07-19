National Education Agenda

Pakistan will turn 75 this August. During these seven-and-a-half decades of its existence, Pakistan has witnessed oppression from external factors, internal instability, democratic chaos, and financial ruckus, and became a part of various conflicts and wars. Truth be told, the country never got a chance to relinquish its past and look ahead into the future. Whether it was a lack of good governance or the need of the hour, Pakistan experienced headaches and hardships. The external factors and geopolitics cannot be in our control. But, internal factors can. It is high time the government and the concerned authorities focus on the tasks at hand and pursue a national agenda. Restructuring the education system should be the priority in this regard.

Pakistan has remained divided between two educational systems. One follows the various educational boards in Pakistan including the Federal Board, Sindh Board, etc. The second comes under the Cambridge International Examinations (CIE). The students who complete their Intermediate in pre-engineering and pre-medical tracks face difficulty when they opt to study BBA or BS at business schools or universities. The students who come from the Intermediate Commerce track have a fair understanding of accounting and business management. This differentiation must be eliminated at the earliest.

The Intermediate pre-engineering and pre-medical tracks should include courses related to accounting, finance, economics, and business management. These courses should provide a surface-level understanding of the concepts to the students so they may easily adjust when they begin their studies as BBA/BS students. With changing trends, a majority of students after completing their Intermediate wish to get admitted to a business school. The four courses mentioned above can be optional courses along with four other courses: chemistry, physics, mathematics, and biology. Students can select a mix of any four courses to complete their Intermediate. Unfortunately, the existing education system does not allow students pursuing Intermediate education to plan their academic future. They formulate a strategy once they complete their Intermediate. Such a change will bring the Intermediate (pre-engineering and pre-medical) students on a level playing field with the students who have completed their A-levels. A nation grows when its people are given the same opportunities to grow.

A nation grows when its people are given the same opportunities to grow.

Furthermore, the colleges offering Intermediate education across Pakistan should also include experiential learning initiatives in their academic plans. One step in this regard pertains to inviting industry experts, professionals, and entrepreneurs to talk to the students. The learning acquired by interacting with professionals will be more profound and long-lasting than the one that textbook reading and classroom lectures provide. Students will broaden their mental horizons and fortify their textbook learning when they discuss real-life concepts and theories with professionals.

Imagine a group of students who are compelled to rote learn concepts mentioned in their physics textbook. Now imagine the same group of students meeting with a physicist who, casually and with ease, makes the students learn the same concepts. It is through this connection that the students will clarify the doubts they have after attending a classroom lecture. Indeed, teachers are doing a commendable job. However, academia-industry linkages are imperative for the growth and development of both the students and teachers. The concerned authorities and the education system at large in Pakistan must vow to bring a change in the education system in Pakistan to build a brighter future for its students.

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist.