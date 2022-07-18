Couple killed in their sleep over old rivalry in Lahore

A couple was shot dead while sleeping on the rooftop of their house in the Shadi Pura area of Bhagbanpura in Lahore.

According to police, a man shot dead his female cousin Farah and her husband Shehzad in the Bhagbanpura area due to an old feud.

The perpetrator used the stairs to avoid the main entrance and sprayed bullets on the sleeping couple, who died on the spot.

Farah had previously filed an FIR under Section 324 against the accused Yasir.

The couple’s death left four children to mourn.

Police said that teams were pursuing the accused runaway, Yasir.