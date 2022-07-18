PTI ‘neutralises’ PML-N

Celebrations in the PTI camp were in full swing on Sunday night as preliminary, unofficial results in the by-election on 20 constituencies of Punjab showed the party has won at least 15 seats.

According to the unofficial final count, the PTI won 15 seats, while the PML-N managed to clinch victory in only four, and an independent candidate grabbed one sear. The result of PP-7 (Rawalpindi-II) were announced very late amid reports of a fault in the result management system of the ECP in the constituency. Scores of PTI workers and leaders had gathered outside the office of the RO and staged protest against delay in results. Later, the ECP declared the PML-N winner in the constituency, with its candidate having a lead of only 49 votes. The PTI declared that it will seek recounting in the constituency.

PTI’s Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, son of former foreign minister and party vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, defeated PML-N’s Muhammad Salman in PP-217 Multan VII. The Form 47 – the consolidated return to the Election Commission of Pakistan of a constituency’s provisional results – showed that Qureshi secured 47,349 votes as against Salman, who bagged 40,429.

The party also emerged victorious in PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan IV, PP-202 Sahiwal VII, PP-83 Khushab II, PP-140 Sheikhupura VI, PP-282 Layyah III, PP-224 Lodhran I, PP-158 Lahore XV, PP-167 Lahore XXIV, and PP-170 Lahore XXVII.

It wasn’t a clean sweep for PTI in Lahore, however, with PML-N winning the PP-168 Lahore XXV constituency.

Meanwhile, an independent candidate, Syed Muhammad Rafi ud Din, won PP-228 Lodhran V, with 45,020 votes as against PTI candidate Izzat Javaid Khan, who bagged 38,338.

PP-224-Lodhran—I

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results from all 158 polling stations, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Amir Iqbal Shah secured victory by obtaining 69,881 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Zawar Hussain Waraich stood second with 56,214 votes.

PP-7 Rawalpindi — II

Unconfirmed and unofficial results show that PML-N candidate Raja Sagheer Ahmad won the election.

PP-127 Jhang — IV

Unconfirmed and unofficial results from all 175 polling stations show that PTI candidate Mehar Muhammad Nawaz has won the seat by securing 71,648 votes while PML-N candidate Mehar Muhammad Aslam was the runner-up with 47,413 votes.

PP-97 — Faislabad-I

PTI candidate Ali Afzal Sahi has won Faisalabad’s PP-97 seat by securing 66,416 votes in the Punjab by-polls, according to unconfirmed and unofficial results from all 168 polling stations. Meanwhile, PML-N candidate M Ajmal stood second with 54,266 votes.

PP-217 — Multan VII

PTI candidate and son of former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Makhdoom Zain Hussain, has secured victory in PP-217 Multan. PTI’s Zain Qureshi clinched victory by securing 46,963 votes in PP-217 Multan constituency. PML-N candidate Muhammad Salman was the runner-up with 40,104 votes. The unofficial and unconfirmed results of all 124 polling stations have come forth in which Zain Qureshi secured the highest count of votes.

PP-237 – Bahawalnagar – I

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results from 160 polling stations, PML-N candidate Fida Hussain has won Bahawalnagar’s PP-237 seat by securing 61,248 votes. Meanwhile, PTI candidate Syed Aftab Raza was the runner-up with 25,227 votes.

PP-288 – Dera Ghazi Khan – IV

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results from all 145 polling stations, PTI candidate Sardar Mohammad Said-ud-Din Khosa has won the seat by securing 58,015 votes. PML-N candidate Abdul Qadir Khan secured second place with 32,487 votes.

PP-83 – Khushab-II

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results from all 215 polling stations, PTI candidate Hassan Malik has won the seat with 48,475 votes. Meanwhile, Independent candidate Muhammad Asif Malik was the runner-up with 41,752 votes.

PP-170 – Lahore-XXVII

PTI candidate Malik Zaheer Abbas secured victory by securing 23,969 votes while PML-N candidate Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain obtained 14,916 votes

PP-282 – Layyah – III

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results from 105 polling stations, PTI candidate Qaiser Abbas Khan was leading with 46,317 votes while PML-N candidate Muhammad Tahir was on second position with 29,014 votes.

PP-202 – Sahiwal-VII

PTI candidate Muhammad Gulam Sarwar has won Sahiwal’s PP-202 seat in Punjab by-polls.

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results from all 176 polling stations, PTI candidate has secured victory with 62,230 votes while PML-N candidate Malik Noman Ahmed Langrial stood second with 59,820 votes.

PP-90 – Bhakkar-II

PTI candidate Irfan Ullah Khan Niazi has secured victory on Bhakkar’s PP-90 seat in Punjab by-polls. According to unconfirmed and unofficial results from all 181 polling stations, PTI candidate Irfan Ullah Khan Niazi secured victory with 77,495 votes while PML-N candidate Saeed Akbar Khan stood second with 66,274 votes.

PP-158 – Lahore-XV

PTI candidate Mian Akram Usman secured victory by securing 37,463 votes while PML-N candidate Rana Ahsan Sharafat stood second by obtaining 31,906 votes.

PP-125 – Jhang – II

PTI candidate Mian Muhammad Azam has won the Jhang’s PP-125 seat by securing 82,382 votes, according to unconfirmed and unofficial results from all 183 polling stations. Meanwhile, PML-N candidate Faisal Hayat was the runner-up with 52,158 votes.

PP-228 – Lodhran-V

Independent candidate Syed Muhammad Rafi Uddin Dukhari has won Lodhran’s PP-228 seat in Punjab by-elections, as per unconfirmed and unofficial results from all 136 polling stations. According to unofficial results, Syed Muhammad Rafi Uddin Dukhari secured 45,020 votes, while PTI candidate Izzat Javaid Khan stood at second with 38,338 votes.

PP-273 – Muzaffargarh – VI

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results from all 132 polling stations, PML-N candidate Muhammad Sibtain Raza won the seat by securing 52,631 votes, while PTI candidate Yasir Arfat Khan was the runner-up with 46,903 votes.

PP-140 – Sheikhupura-VI

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results from all 165 polling stations, PTI candidate Khurram Shehzad secured victory with 50,166 votes, while PML-N candidate Mian Khalid Mehmood stood second with 32,105 votes.

PP-272 – Muzaffargarh – V

Unconfirmed and unofficial results from all 134 polling stations show that PTI candidate Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan has secured victory with 46,069 votes while PML-N candidate Syeda Zehra Basit Bukhari stood second with 36,401 votes.

PP-167 – Lahore-XXIV

PTI candidate Shabbir Ahmed Gujjar won by securing 40,206 votes followed by PML-N candidate Nazir Ahmed Chohan who obtained 26,535 votes, according to unconfirmed and unofficial results.

PP-168 – Lahore-XXV

PML-N candidate Malik Asad Khokhar secured victory by obtaining 26,174 votes, while PTI candidate Nawaz Awan stood second by securing 15,719 votes.