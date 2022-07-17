People will reject fraud narrative of IK through power of vote: Hamza

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz said that the one doing politics of service will win in the by-elections. The people will reject the fraud narrative and false slogan of Imran Niazi with the power of their vote, he stated. CM directed the administration and the police to ensure the security of the voters adding that the Punjab government will guard the respect of the vote. CM issued directions to ensure security of the voters as well as to maintain peaceful environment during the by-elections.

Hamza warned that no miscreant will be allowed to spoil the environment during the polling process. CM underscored that the motive of our politics is doing public service adding that Imran Niazi is doing politics of falsehood and deception. Hamza Shahbaz denounced that Imran Niazi has adopted the narrative to humiliate the institutions for the sake of his political motive.

The CM outlined that the people will reject the leader attacking the institutions along with his party with the power of their vote. CM directed the police and the administration to remain completely impartial and neutral during the by-elections. CM maintained that we accept the power of the vote and further directed the police and the administration to perform their constitutional and legal responsibilities in letter and spirit. CM directed the administration and the police to fully implement the directions of the Election Commission.

PML-N to win by-elections from across Punjab: Senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-N Abid Sher Ali said on Saturday that PML-N would win by-elections with thumping majority from across Punjab.

He was holding press conference at Gilani House here, Abid Sher Ali expressed gratitude to all parties of Pakistan Democratic Alliance and Gilani family for extending support towards the candidates of PML N.

He hinted that Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were disappointed and wishing politics of dead bodies. In past, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had been winning elections after rigging.

He also appreciated local people for their participation in huge public meeting.