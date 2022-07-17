What Time Demands from Our Politicians

Since Imran Khan was ousted from the Prime Minister office in result of no-trust motion against him, he is blaming the others for his removal. Earlier, he was saying that America is behind his government’s removal and now he is blaming the Pakistani establishment for his ouster. He is defaming the institutions of the country only for his political survival. He is holding Mr X and Mr Y responsible for his ouster but doesn’t have the courage to name them. The leaders of his party and the so-called journalists who are his sympathizers don’t have any answer when proof of these allegations is sought. I have repeatedly stated in this column that safeguarding this country is not the job of Pakistan army only as it is the national obligation of every citizen to protect this homeland. If our politicians are able to deliver, why do they need army to correct their wrongdoings. Unfortunately, it has become a fashion these days to criticize our army. Both politicians and some so-called journalists of low stature use the name of Pakistan Army only to proof themselves as very ‘powerful’. These politicians and journalists are only propagating the campaign of India by maligning the Pakistan Army.

Let me remind these people what the Pak Army has done for this country in the recent time. It is due to the tireless efforts of army that the name of Pakistan will no more remain in the grey list of FATF. If people are in trouble due to the natural calamity, the Pak army comes immediately to expedite the relief work. The Pak army is always available if we need to mend ties with Saudi Arabia or we want the CPEC back on track. The Pak army is rightly credited to revive both the national and international sports in the country just recently. Basically, these are the tasks that should be performed by the civilian government but the Pak army has to come only to put this country on the path of development. Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa is seen flying to Saudi Arabia to mend ties with the Kingdom. He is also seen monitoring the relief operation in Karachi while directing his troops to rescue the people hit by torrential rains. He visits China for the revival of CPEC only to bring investment in the country. Similarly, he is also active on the diplomatic front with the America and is seen busy in lobbying for Pakistan. This man deserves applause and not any criticism.

Was it army that stopped Imran Khan to construct new roads and hospitals? Was army a hindrance in the way of Imran Khan to control the inflation? Absolutely Not. When the politicians fail, they put the blame on someone else to hide their own weaknesses and same is the case with Imran Khan. He should keep remember this reality that his government was removed through a democratic and parliamentary procedure. He lost majority in the parliament as his own people started leaving him. It should be stopped now to hold Pakistan army responsible of anything wrong in the public rallies and speeches. India will be very happy due to all this drama as Indians failed to do a thing that our own politicians and so-called journalists are doing these days. Our friends in the media fraternity are very well aware how countries hostile to our interests are celebrating these developments in Pakistan. Indeed, some of them have openly accepted that they could never have succeeded in creating even much minor headaches for the Pakistani army, even if they had thrown billions of dollars into the effort, yet the Pakistanis are doing it on their own. The enemy really always wants to destabilize Pakistan both internally and externally and we all should remember that the army of any country cannot be successful without the support of its people.

The allegations leveled by the politicians against the army also become a reason to down the morale of troops. These troops are performing their duties in the minus temperature of Siachen thousands of kilometers away from the comfort of their family and homes. Some of them perform duties in the scorching heat of Sindh’s deserts while many troops are there in the mountains of northern belt bordering Afghanistan. Just think about a second that what will be their reaction when they come to know any criticism on their institution. They are thousands of mile away from their families only to win the love of this nation. They don’t need any money as reward. Their only reward is the love of this country. They are at borders to give a sense of security to their brothers who are sleeping but they are alert 24/7. The very existence of this motherland is just due to the sacrifices of the army that the soldiers have rendered to save this country from both internal and external aggression. It is very disheartening for these troops whenever they listen any sort of criticism against their commanders. The time has come that we all should love our army now. We all should work for the progress and development of this country the way our army chief Gen Bajwa is doing day and night.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.