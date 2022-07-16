Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham hints at third marriage

Reham Khan has a protracted media career. After she wed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Reham Khan rose to fame.

Both were in their second marriage, which lasted for less than a year.

Reham Khan appeared as a guest on G Sarkar and spoke about falling in love once more. Despite the fact that she’s had two bad luck Reham was asked if she would consider getting married once more.

Reham claimed that a family member who reads palms had informed her that she would in fact get married once more.

Reham will definitely consider getting married again and is definitely open to the idea of finding love.

Reham began her career with the BBC before moving to Pakistan, where she rose to prominence as a news anchor.