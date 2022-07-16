Business community asked to tap Cambodian market for exports

PakistanAmbassador to Cambodia Zaheerudin Babar Thaheem Friday said that there were vast opportunities for Pakistan to promote trade with Cambodia, so the business community should intensify efforts to take advantage of these opportunities, while the embassy would extend them all possible cooperation in that regard.

He said that Cambodia imported most of its goods from abroad to meet its needs, so Pakistan could export a number of products to Cambodia including textiles, garments, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. He expressed these views while addressing the business community on the occasion of his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Zaheeruddin said that the Cambodian private sector was keen to promote business relations with Pakistan, so ICCI should consider sending a delegation to Cambodia to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation between the two countries.

He said that the construction sector in Cambodia was booming and Pakistan’s business community had good potential to export construction materials to Cambodia. He said that the tourism sector in Cambodia was also developing rapidly and tourists from the middle East visit Cambodia due to which there was a lot of demand for halal meat, so Pakistan should promote the export of halal meat with Cambodia. He assured that the embassy would cooperate with the business community in promoting trade and exports with Cambodia. Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that the close cooperation of embassies with the private sector was important to promote Pakistan’s exports.