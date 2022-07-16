Eid style file — what showbiz divas wore for Eidul Azha!

Eidul Azha style this year was all about glitz, glamour and oh-so-traditional attires for our showbiz divas.

Rocking their ethnic best, the leading ladies of Pakistan’s entertainment industry didn’t fail to impress us with their Eid style file. Let’s have a look at what these divas wore for the festive occasion.

DUR-E-FISHAN — the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ actress kept the homely affair simple in an ivory gharara by celebrated designer Faiza Saqlain as she extended Eidul Azha greetings to her fans.

MAYA ALI — the ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ actor who managed to dress up most of the leading divas of showbiz for Eid with ‘Maya Pret’, kept her own look quite festive in an exquisite Turquoise blue Anarkali from her own brand.

SABOOR ALY — the youngest of Aly sisters, Saboor was a vision to behold in her purple chic number by ace designer Farah Talib Aziz. She kept the hair and makeup muted to let the dress do all the talking.

URWA HOCANE — the ‘Amanat’ actor kept it subtle in a monochromatic outfit by designer Agha Noor, yet managed to channel the desi girl vibes effortlessly with matching Khussas and anklets.

SARAH KHAN — the A-list actor, Sarah Khan aka Mrs Falak set the mood festive in her jewel-toned Kanwal Malik ensemble as she flaunted the freshly chopped hair in the family pictures.

MEHWISH HAYAT — the ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ star celebrated the festival in a traditional look, her green Faiza Saqlain dress was paired with gold Jhumkas and dewy makeup.

SABA QAMAR — everyone’s favourite ‘Fraud’ star, Saba Qamar, who is commonly known as ‘Shanoo Ki Pari’ these days, was a Maya Pret muse in a peach ensemble.

AYESHA OMAR — Ayesha Omar, who celebrated the festival in US, sported a vibrant orange-hued Kurta by Shamsha Hashwani as she posed with a sacrificial animal on the sets of the popular sitcom ‘Bulbulay’.

SAJAL ALY — the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor as another Maya Pret muse was a sight for sore eyes in her white ensemble. She looked pristine in her white elaborate ensemble paired with red bangles.

NAIMAL KHAWAR — the star wife picked a yellow, floral embroidered floor-length outfit for the day. The summery look was completed with the usual signature Naimal makeup and some silver Jhumkis.

ZARA NOOR ABBAS — Zara was put in a red and gold outfit by the actor’s brand. Her look was completed with a matching potli bag and red pout to complement the festive outfit.

HANIA AAMIR — ‘Mere Humsafar’ star kept it super low key in her easy breezy matching separates from Khaadi while flaunting the freshly chopped short bob in Eid snaps. Undoubtedly, the ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor with her new venture Maya Pret had been a clear choice of most celebs this Eid-ul-Adha and we loved how she has curated such distinct pieces for each of them. However, the Faiza Saqlain girls looked lovely as well.

Let us know, who gets a yay or a nay from you!