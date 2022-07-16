National-level round of 1st COAS Inter-Club Hockey Championship 2022 begins

National level round of 1st COAS National inter club Hockey championship 2022 has formally commenced at Lahore. The championship started with 72 districts and 718 clubs contesting at the district, divisional and provincial level all over Pakistan. 10 qualifying teams from various regions of Pakistan will contest for the National level title.

A colorful opening ceremony was held at National Hockey Stadium Complex Lahore where pipe and brass bands of Pakistan Army displayed a splendid performance for the audience. The participating teams led by their respective team captains carrying their club flags marched into the ground to display their participation. A melodious National Anthem tune was played to boost the patriotic sentiments among the people. Former Olympian Akhtar Rasool was the chief guest at the occasion. A short documentary was played for audience to show the Glorious moments of Pakistan hockey. A large number of spectators attended the show to support participating teams and national game.

At the end of ceremony, chief guest Akhtar Rasool addressed to the participants and audience. During his speech the chief guest said that the purpose of organizing the Championship is to revive the Hockey culture by promoting the young talent at grass root level in Pakistan. Earlier a display of trophy and kit distribution ceremony was also arranged at a reception dinner at hockey stadium Lahore. Teams were honoured and encouraged by former Olympians / legend hockey players. At the end the hockey legends were awarded with souvenirs.