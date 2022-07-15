Shehryar Afridi ousted as chairman of Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir

The Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir successfully passed the motion of no-confidence tabled against committee chairman and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi on Thursday. The meeting of the special committee was chaired by the additional secretary of the National Assembly, as Chairman Afridi was not present. Reportedly, no members of the former ruling PTI attended the session, apart from its dissenting members. The no-confidence motion was moved by Nawab Sher Wasir, a PTI dissident, as the chairman had not resigned. Sixteen members voted in favour of the no-confidence motion against Shehryar Afridi, which was then effectively passed.