Ombudsman ensures death compensation to widow

Due to intervention of Federal Ombudsman a complainant, Mr. Shahid Imran husband of late Rubina Yasmeen who died in Tezgam train accident of Liaquatpur in November, 2019 has received long awaited death compensation of Rs.15 lacks from Pakistan Railways, says a press release issued here.

Mr. Shahid Imran resident of Jhelum filed a complaint against Pakistan Railways for failure to get compensation in respect of his late wife who died in train accident due to eruption of fire in 2019, because of which many people were injured or died. He stated that a sum of Rs.50,000/- was received earlier from Pakistan Railways but the compensation of Rs.15 lacks as announced by the government was not paid to him. During hearing proceeding, representative of the Agency informed that Pakistan Railways had signed an agreement with Postal Life Insurance (PLI) for payment of death compensations in case of any such train accident. He further informed that Pakistan Railways had already written a letter to PLI for payment of death compensation to the complainant. The Ombudsman directed Pakistan Railways to settle the death compensation claim of the complainant within 30 days. Finally, with the efforts of Mr. Pervez Halim Rajput, Consultant (Implementation) of the WMS, a cheque of Rs.15/- lack has been issued to the complainant by Pakistan Railways. The complainant has confirmed receipt thereof and thanked the Federal Ombudsman for his kind intervention due to which he has received the compensation money after 2 ½ years.