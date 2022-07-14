Rupee loses Rs2.20 against dollar

Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by Rs2.20 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs210.10 against the previous day’s closing of Rs207.90. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs207.5 and Rs209.75 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro was decreased by Rs1.30 and closed at Rs210.88 against the previous day’s closing of Rs212.06. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.53, whereas a decrease of 79 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs249.80 as compared to its last closing of Rs248.17. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 60 paisas to close at Rs57.20 and Rs55.97 respectively.