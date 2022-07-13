Kashmiris’ flame of freedom alive against Indian tyranny: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said despite Indian tyranny, the Kashmiris from generations were making the struggle to achieve freedom.

“The flame of freedom from the Indian yoke has been kept alive by the generations of Kashmiris in the face of Indian tyranny and oppression,” he said in a tweet on the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day.

The prime minister said the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day was a reminder of the sacrifices Kashmiris had rendered for their inalienable and the United Nations’ sanctioned right to self-determination.