Over 2,000 PEF partner schools fail quality assurance test

More than 2,000 Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) partner schools have failed quality assurance tests, raising concerns that the Foundation will revoke their registration.

The administration of the partner schools has stated that protests will be held in the event that registration is canceled.

These schools asserted that PEF raised the passing rate of students from 33 percent to 40 percent, which they said contributed to the high-quality assurance test ratio.

The PEF partner schools added that the high percentage was caused by the English medium language.

Adnan Faisal, the chairman of PEF Schools, claimed that PEF intentionally failed schools as part of its retaliatory measures.

In the event that school registration was canceled, he issued a protest warning.