Five flights cancelled, four delayed at Lahore Airport

At least five domestic and international flights were canceled on Wednesday at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, and four more experienced delays.

Lahore-bound Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAA) Flight SV734 from Jeddah was canceled, and, Jeddah-bound SSA Flight SV735 from Lahore was also canceled. Muscat-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Flight PK229 from Lahore was canceled, and, Lahore-bound Serene Air Flight ER524 from Karachi was also canceled.

Similarly, Karachi-bound Serene Air Flight ER525 from Lahore was also canceled.

On the other hand, PIA Flight PK230 from Muscat reached Lahore two hours late.

Similarly, PIA Flight PK454 from Skardu reached Lahore with a delay of one-and-a-half hours.

Skardu-bound PIA Flight PK453 from Lahore was late by more than an hour.

Emirates Flight EK623 left for Dubai with a one-hour delay.