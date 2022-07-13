Searches for long-lasting perfume soar globally as women tackle summer fragrance problems

Since the start of 2022, there has been a 1,650 percent increase in searches for ‘top long lasting perfumes for ladies’ globally. The United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Singapore have the highest interest in long-lasting fragrance.

Collectively, there are 147,600 searches for ‘how long does perfume last’ and ‘how to make perfume last longer’ globally every year. Demand for long-lasting ladies’ perfumes has soared in 2022 as warm weather sees fragrances fade more quickly, research has shown.

Cosmetic surgery advice site Tajmeeli has revealed that search interest in ‘long lasting perfumes for ladies’ has increased 1,650 percent globally since the beginning of 2022!

Interest reaches its peak in the summer months and long-lasting perfume is most sought after in the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Singapore.

Top 10 locations for long-lasting perfume searches in 2022:

UAE

Pakistan

Singapore

Nigeria

Philippines

New Zealand

Malaysia

India

South Africa

United Kingdom

On average, there are 6,400 searches each month for ‘how long does perfume last’, while 5,900 people question ‘how to make perfume last longer’. Collectively, that’s 147,600 global searches every year!

With this in mind, the experts at Tajmeeli have explained why fragrances don’t seem to last as long during the summer. A spokesperson explains:

“When the sun is out and the temperature is high, the alcohol in your perfume will evaporate from your skin more quickly. As it evaporates, the fragrance goes with it, which explains why your scent may seem less prominent in the summer.

Where you store your perfume could also play a part. Exposure to direct sunlight or humid conditions causes your fragrance to break down in the bottle, so you may be applying a weaker scent before you’ve even sprayed it!”

The good news is that there are some hacks that can help keep your fragrance smelling sweetly all summer long – and the secret could lie in a humble lotion!

“Fragrance lasts longer on moisturized skin, as it gives the fragrance something to stick to so it is less likely to fade.

Before you spritz, make sure you apply a light moisturizer to your wrists and neck. You can either apply an unscented moisturizer to avoid it conflicting with your fragrance’s scent or apply a lotion with the same scent as your fragrance, which helps to build up the perfume.

For the price of an inexpensive lotion, you could help your luxury fragrance last even longer this season.”

Google Trends findings are correct as of 28th June 2022 and based on worldwide search interest increase in 2022. Average number of searches per month globally as per Ahrefs data.