Renowned jurist, ex-ATC judge Zawar Shah passes away

Renowned jurist and former judge of Anti-Terrorism Court Mohammad Zawar Shah passed away on Eid day. He was suffering from cancer. He was also the uncle of Sajid Hussain Shah, Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.

The funeral prayers of the departed soul were offered at Mauzaa Gadare in tehsil Kabirwala.

Former speaker National Assembly Syed Fakhr Imam, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Chaudhry Qurban Ali Chauhan, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Malik Haider Usman, Makhdoom Javed Hashmi and a huge number of lawyers have expressed deep sorrow over his death.

Former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Arshad visited his native village and offered fateha at the grave.