PML-N’s ministers Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Salman Rafique resign

Two Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Salman Rafique have resigned, a private TV channel reported on Saturday. Both were serving as ministers in federal and provincial cabinets, respectively. Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has approved Rafique’s resignation. He has forwarded the resignation to the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman. Reports said that both officials have submitted their resignations to participate in the campaign for upcoming byelections in Punjab scheduled on July 17 as being a government official, they are restricted to do so. It has also been reported that more PML-N ministers are likely to step down from their posts to take part in the electioneering.