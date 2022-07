Nation honours Fatima Jinnah for her remarkable contributions: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the entire country paid tribute to Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah for her outstanding efforts in the fight for Pakistan’s founding and development as well as her unwavering support of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a message on her 55th death anniversary, the prime minister said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was not only a sister of Quaid-e-Azam but also a proponent of his thoughtful legacy.

She spent a major part of her life supporting her brother and remained with her brother for the last 19 years of his life, he said, adding she took an active part in the Pakistan Movement like her great brother for the establishment of a separate motherland.

The prime minister said that Fatima Jinnah also looked after her ailing brother after the creation of Pakistan and spearheaded his mission after his death.

She guided the womenfolk and encouraged them to take part in Pakistan Movement by making them active and disciplined and to struggle alongside men.

Praying for the high ranks of the departed soul, the prime minister said that the nation would always be indebted to her great services.