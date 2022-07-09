Summerhill Village hosts open house

Summerhill Village Community, owned by Four Leaf Properties, has announced an Open House Event at their community in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. The event is a celebration of the milestone 75+ Five Star Reviews of the Summerhill experience. New homes will be available to tour and path to ownership programs will be explained for those looking to ditch their apartment for a better housing option. The homes are also a top option for downsizers looking for a low maintenance, energy efficient home with an amazing lifestyle experience . The event will be held on July 16th, 2022 from 11:00-3:00pm at 5280 Mission Road, Mt. Pleasant, MI. Summerhill Village is located 5 minutes from town yet tucked away and surrounded by nature. “We are super excited to earn so many 5-star reviews. They are a true reflection of our vision for Summerhill Village,” said Kelly Mursch, Sales Manager Summerhill Village. “I feel fortunate to be able to help people choose their favorite new home and make the process super easy and seamless. We have various programs and in-house financing to make dreams a reality. The lifestyle experience and community relationships begin day one when you move into your new home.