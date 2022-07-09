Saboor Aly promotes extraordinary local talent

Showbiz star Saboor Aly encouraged the local talent of Pakistan, a young singer from Lyari in the viral video.

The ‘Amanat’ actor took to her Instagram stories, Thursday, to share a series of clips which see Rahib – a young talented singer from Lyari, Karachi – as he serenades the showbiz celebs with the superhit OST of ARY Digital’s record-breaking serial ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’.

“Bumped into this talented boy from Lyari while shooting,” Aly noted. She further informed, “I’ve his contact, If anyone is interested to promote his talent.”

The actor also tagged the showbiz A-lister Humayun Saeed – who played the lead in the show – in the shared video, along with director Nadeem Baig who helmed the original project.

The singing video went viral across social media platforms garnering immense love and appreciation for the talented artist. “What an amazing voice,” a user of the social application remarked. “Please iss ko chance doo play back singer, (please give a chance for playback singing)” requested another.

It is pertinent to mention the celebrated singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan lent vocals for chartbuster OST of ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ starring Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui and Hira Mani in lead roles.

Written by famed writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, the Nadeem Baig directorial broke all the TRP records during its runtime, with massive YouTube viewership. It was dubbed as one of the biggest serials in history.