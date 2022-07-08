We’ll be seeing two Yumnas in ‘Bakhtawar’

If you missed Yumna Zaidi’s acting, don’t worry, she’s back with another show called Bakhtawar and there will be twice the Zaidi content since she’ll be playing two roles.

Hum TV posted the first look of the drama on Wednesday and introduced the plot in the caption: “The journey of a young headstrong girl trying to escape her troubled home, difficulties and pain and create a better tomorrow for herself.”

It dropped two teasers to give the audience a gist of what the show is going to be about. The first video starts off with a covered, feminine looking Zaidi knocking on the door of a Zaidi with a boy cut and deeper voice, asking for help.

The clip depicts a clear difference between the two characters – one is rather helpless and timid while the other is bold and fearless as she gruffly confronts a group of men without any hesitation.

The second teaser gives some insight into the story as there is a mention of a “witness”, implying there has been a crime. The Zaidis are going to be working together it appears.

Fans dropped down in the comment section, appreciative of Zaidi’s “versatility” and voiced what everyone else was thinking – what do Zaidi’s multiple roles mean?

Written by Nadia Akhtar, the drama has been directed by Shahid Shafaat and produced by Momina Duraid. The cast includes Zaidi, Zaviyar Nauman Ejaz, Saqib Sameer, Mizna Waqas, Noreen Gulwani, Shamoon Abbasi, Sunil Shankar, Huma Nawab, Adnan Shah and others.