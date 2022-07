Edible oil prices to lower by Rs 100-150: Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Thursday said a declining trend in international food and fuel prices would help bring down commodity rates in Pakistan. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said per barrel crude oil price had come down to $100 from $123, while those of edible oil and ghee had declined from $1,700 to $1,000 per ton. The government, he added, would pass the benefit of decreasing international fuel prices on to the people at an appropriate time, while the prices of edible oil were also expected to come down by Rs100 to Rs150 per kg to make the commodity available at Rs350 to Rs370 per kilogram. The minister said the government was already providing flour and sugar at Rs40 and Rs70 per kg respectively through the Utility Stores Corporation. The flour prices would further come down keeping in view the downward trend in wheat prices internationally. Miftah said the economy was under control as the incumbent government had saved it from collapse despite huge damage inflicted by the previous regime. Currently, most of the economic indicators were stable. He said the government presented a balanced budget, wherein the rich were made to sacrifice and the poor provided initiatives. The budget measures were expected to lead to progress and growth. The minister said the previous government had left the highest trade and current account deficits accompanied by low foreign exchange reserves. However, with $2.4 billion provided by China, the foreign exchange reserve position had improved, which would further enhance once the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was finalized.

Things were getting better, he remarked. Talking about the energy issues, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not complete the power projects that were initiated by the Pakistan Muslim League and consequently the people had to face load-shedding.

The Karot power project, which should have been started in the beginning of year, was initiated now while the Haveli Bahadur Power Plant -II, for which machinery was put in place in 2018, should have been run in 2019, but it was being run now by the incumbent government.

He refuted the claims of excessive generation capacity, saying there was around 7,500 megawatt shortfall, including 5,000 megawatt due to gas and fuel shortage and 2,500 megawatt due to lack of plants’ maintenance.

He said the incumbent government could not get any response for its tender for LNG (liquefied natural gas). It could have been done by the previous regime when the prices were low. He said the present government was generating 5,000 megawatt more electricity than the previous regime, while agreements were being made to import coal from Afghanistan, South Africa, Indonesia and Australia.

The government is also finalizing agreements to import gas and LNG, he added.

Miftah said one more nuclear plant, having capacity of 1,100 megawatt, was being inaugurated in Karachi, which would help provide relief in load-shedding. The prime minister had also initiated work on the solar energy policy to produce alternate energy.

The minister said the Punjab government was giving subsidy on its own to provide free electricity to the poor consuming less than 100 units per month.

He also criticised the PTI for moving ECP against the free electricity initiative launched by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz. Miftah said while Imran gave relief to real estate tycoons, he is against helping the poorer segments of society.