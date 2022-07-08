17 Guinea police injured during violent protests

Seventeen Guinean police officers have been injured, one seriously, after violent demonstrations Tuesday and Wednesday following the arrests of three leaders of an influential political and civil society coalition, police said.

Clashes between police and groups of youths broke out in the suburbs of the capital Conakry during the protest against the arrest of members of the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC).

The FNDC coalition had been vocal against former president Alpha Conde, who was overthrown in September last year by a military junta.

This week, the demonstrators burned tyres, set up barricades, knocked over bins and threw projectiles at the police, who tried to disperse them with tear gas.

An uneasy calm had returned to the capital on Thursday. The protests were among the first against the administration of military ruler Mamady Doumbouya, who took power after the coup.

On Tuesday police arrested three FNDC leaders: Mamadou Billo Bah, rapper Alpha Midiaou Bah also known as Djanii Alfa, and the coalition’s national coordinator Oumar Sylla.