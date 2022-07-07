Nora Fatehi flaunts her cricketing skills

Over the years, the dancing queen, Nora Fatehi has shown a lot of skills, be it singing, acting or dancing, but now she is showing off her cricketing skills. The video has caused a stir on the internet in which Nora is seen learning some cricket from former Indian women’s captain Mithali Raj on the set of Dance Deewane Juniors. The highlight of the video is the Moroccan beauty showing off her cricketing skills in a pink saree. At one point in the video, Nora played an impressive shot, which led to a man praising the diva and calling it ‘mind blowing’. In another video, the starlet is seen getting ready for the show wearing a stunning saree and she completes her look with exquisite jewellery.