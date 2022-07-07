DG PSED reviews emergency response arrangements for Eid

Director General of Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr. Rizwan Naseer Wednesday reviewed the arrangements to ensure prompt response to emergencies in Punjab during the Eid holidays. He directed all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) to ensure emergency arrangements for the timely provision of emergency ambulance, rescue, and fire services in Punjab. In this regard, the leaves of rescuers have been restricted. He also directed all DEOs that close coordination must be maintained with district administration for better management of victims of emergencies.

He expressed these views while presiding over a zoom conference of all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) held at the Emergency Department in Lahore. He reviewed the contingency plans in order to provide emergency cover during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. The senior officers from Rescue Headquarters & Academy attended the meeting whereas all DEOs joined the conference via video link.

Head of Operations Ayaz Aslam appraised DG PESD that over 13,000 Emergency Medical Technicians, Fire Rescuers, Dispatchers in Emergency Control Rooms and Rescue Drivers shall be deployed during the Eid holidays to provide timely emergency care to the victims of emergencies in Punjab. All these rescuers will be deployed in three shifts at 947 key points established across Punjab. Out of these key points, 850 emergency ambulances will be deployed along with EMTs, 950 Rescue Motorbikes, 363 Fire & Rescue vehicles, and 28 specialized rescue vehicles in all districts of Punjab. Moreover, specialized Rescue Teams would also be deployed to provide emergency cover at main Eid Congregations and Recreational Areas to deal with any emergency. Similarly, the Provincial Monitoring Cell shall remain operational round-the-clock to ensure effective implementation of district emergency plans.

The DEOs briefed the DG Rescue Punjab that Emergency plans for Eid-ul-Azha including plans to deal with emergencies during the Eid holidays have been finalized in their respective districts in consultation with respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs). In this connection, Emergency Response and Management Plans have been chalked out by all District Emergency Officers in consultation with all stakeholders in District Emergency Board Meetings for effective & efficient management of any untoward incident during the Eid holidays.

On this occasion, Dr. Rizwan Naseer requested all the citizens to drive carefully while going to their hometowns. He appealed to the citizens to be very careful while going to water recreational sites in hot weather. He further appealed to the citizens to properly dispose of the residues of sacrificial animals at specific points to keep the environment neat and clean, because it is our collective responsibility to ensure cleanliness in our communities/surroundings.