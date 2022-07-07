There is a War You See and a War You Don’t

Arthur Koestler observed, “the most persistent sound that reverberates through men’s history is the beating of war drums.” In the 21st century, the world has further turned to unconventional warfare methods as a result of a multi-domain war fighting approach from traditional methods of direct and open conflicts. To what extent such cyber threats are simply absorbed by society? Is any kind of war necessary to survive?

In February 2022, Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine’s eastern region Donbas. He urged Ukrainian leaders to lay down their weapons and go home, but said clashes were inevitable and “only a question of time.” The war in Yemen has also remained devastating for years and it can get worse in the future according to foreign media reports. According to a UN report, the war in Yemen has killed 377000 people. Many have been killed in the fighting, including the Saudi-led bombing campaign while many more died of hunger and disease in the humanitarian crises caused by war.

The past year also witnessed the fourth Gaza-Israel war in a decade, illustrating again that the peace process is dead and a two-state solution looks less likely than ever. The trigger for this latest outbreak was the occupied East Jerusalem. Anyhow, the 11-day conflict killed 250 people, almost all Palestinians. Since 2017, when the Islamic State lost its so-called caliphate in the Middle East, Africa has suffered some of the world’s most ferocious battles between states and the jihadis. Islamic militancy is nothing new but revolts linked to the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda have surged in recent years. Parts of the Sahel have seen spiralling bloodshed, mostly due to fighting involving jihadis, whose reach has extended from northern Mali to the country’s centre, into Niger, and across rural Burkina Faso.

Scandinavian countries best resist any hybrid conspiracy or physical wars because they have strong democratic systems, zero corruption, credible judicial systems and over-the-top social progress.

Besides the wars that can be witnessed, there are wars that cannot be seen but are highly destructive. In the present age, highly technological warfare is one of them. Its biggest example can be Russia which annexed Crimea in 2014 using modern information and communications systems, innovative weapon control systems, integrated renaissance-strike complexes and innovative software. Moreover, Indian media reported that Zhenhua Data Information Technology, a company linked with the Chinese government, was monitoring over 10000 Indian individuals including prime minister Narendra Modi. Technological progress has always been a driving force behind the military strategy. Technologically intensive wars are connected with design and the wide use of advanced technical tools and systems. Atom bombs, drones, airstrikes, submarines, stealth aircraft, and nuclear weapons are some of the tools of technological warfare. According to a CSIS report, the Chinese have the largest surveillance system that they use to keep a check on the world. Russia is accused of using political coercion through the means of election interference, China has used ‘debt trap’ diplomacy in countries participating in BRI to shape their policies toward Chinese benefit and interests. Purveyors of hybrid warfare have used proxy actors to conduct coercive operations “below the threshold of all-out war.” According to the US Centre of Strategic and International Studies, China’s use of “civilian” fishing boats operating in contested waters of the South China Sea is an example of such proxy forces. Iranian support for Hezbollah and other militant groups is a continuation of such policies. Hybrid organisations such as Hezbollah are well-armed and equipped due to the availability of technologically advanced weapon systems at low prices and pre-existing commercial technologies such as cell phones and digital networks. In one study, CSIS noted that Russia, China and Iran have been actively launching major cyber attacks against allied and partner interests over the past decades from targets ranging from banks and businesses to academic institutions and government agencies. Hybrid space operations include actions such as jamming GPS signals (recently used by Russia in Ukraine) and transmitting fake GPS signals.

Mark Twain’s powerful ‘The War Prayer’ is a reminder of the absurdity and stupidity of war, especially for those who have to fight them. Several steps should be taken to combat all kinds of physical and hybrid wars. The first step should be to deny adversaries the opportunities they exploit for hybrid wars. The more stable the political systems of NATO countries are, the less ground they represent for hybrid threats. A government that is credible, popular and trusted will have an easier time winning support for its chosen course of action and will be better able to resist disinformation and other forms of interference and blackmail. NATO, AUKUS, SAARC, and QUAD should work together when coping with individual problems and difficulties. Steps that strengthen democracy and economies are the most effective way of building resilience against hybrid attacks. Corruption and rule of law deserve particular attention. For instance, Scandinavian countries best resist any kind of hybrid conspiracy or physical wars because they have strong democratic systems, zero corruption, credible judicial systems and over-the-top social progress. Together we need to chant that wars do not exude glory and greatness.

The writer is a staff member of Daily Times and can be reached at raesaf21@gmail.com