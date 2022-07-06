Nepra approves elimination of PM electricity relief package

Another setback for energy consumers comes with Nepra’s approval of the government’s decision to eliminate the Rs5 subsidy on electricity prices.

The Nepra forwarded its decision to the federal government on Wednesday. According to Nepra, the implementation of its decision to withdraw the electricity relief package will take effect on June 1, 2022.

It should be noted that on February 28, former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a Rs5 per unit reduction in electricity tariffs and a Rs10 per litre reduction in petrol and diesel prices.

The relief package irked the IMF which stalled its loan programme for Pakistan.

After taking power in April, the new PML-N government began withdrawing fuel subsidies and raising energy prices in order to secure the Fund’s Extended Fund Facility.