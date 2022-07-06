Sindh Opposition leader Haleem Adil detained from Lahore

Haleem Adil Sheikh, the PTI opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, was detained by police in the early hours of Wednesday.

Haleem Adil reportedly arrived in Lahore yesterday and was staying in a hotel. He was taken away by some officials who entered the hotel wearing plain clothes. He has been relocated to an unidentified location.

A CCTV video of PTI leader Mr. Adil being detained by officers in plain clothes also surfaced. The MPA did not put up any resistance and followed the men, as was evident in the video.

Through tweets, his wife Dua Bhutto and daughter Ayesha Haleem confirmed his arrest.

According to daughter Ayesha’s tweet, her father is a member of the Sindh Assembly and cannot be detained without the speaker of the SA’s consent.

Several cases have reportedly been filed against Mr Adil in various Sindh police stations, and in order to avoid being arrested there, he travelled to Lahore.

Imran Riaz Khan, a journalist, was also detained by the authorities on Tuesday as he travelled to Islamabad.

A treason case against him had been filed in Attock when he was taken into custody. The journalist is the target of up to 17 treason cases in Punjab.

Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI and a former prime minister, condemned the harassment of party members yesterday and questioned why the judiciary was keeping quiet about it. He also questioned whether the fundamental rights that Pakistani citizens are guaranteed by the Constitution had been “suspended” under what he called a “fascist regime.”