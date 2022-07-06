Doncaster café launches UK’s biggest Full English with 150 items and a whopping 17,000 calories

A café has launched the UK’s biggest English breakfast challenge which contain a whopping 17,000 calories. The 150-item meal, served at Shepherds Place Farm in Doncaster, has been named the ‘Terminator Armageddon’ by owner Ted Phillips. It includes 15 jumbo Lincolnshire sausages – which is the equivalent to 30 regular sausages – 15 rashers of bacon, 15 hash brows, 15 fried eggs, 15 slices of black pudding, 15 slices of toast and fried bread with butter, 15 portions of mushrooms, 15 portions of baked beans and 15 portions of tinned tomatoes. Ted says the mammoth meal weighs about 20lbs. Customers are challenged to eat the breakfast within an hour to get the meal for free, otherwise it will set them back £50. ‘The Terminator Armageddon is officially the biggest breakfast in the UK. ‘I have already had messages from competitive eaters in the US who are desperate to get over and give the challenge their best shot,’ Ted said. ‘We just progressed our breakfast challenges until we got to where we are today.