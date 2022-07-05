Tom Cruise is all smiles as he celebrates 60th birthday at the British Grand Prix

Tom Cruise is feeling the need for speed on his 60th birthday. The legendary actor celebrated the milestone on July 3 at the 2022 British Grand Prix.

Wearing a light blue polo shirt and his signature aviator sunglasses, Cruise was seen hanging trackside with his buddy Lewis Hamilton, who ended up finishing third in the Formula 1 race at Silverstone Circuit in England.

A longtime fan of motorsports, Cruise told Sky Sports at the event that he’s “always” rooting for Hamilton, adding that “he’s a great friend of mine.”

He was also photographed chatting with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay at the prestigious race, which was won by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

This is hardly the first time Cruise has spent time on the F1 scene. Back in 2011, the Days of Thunder alum took up Red Bull Racing’s invitation to pilot a test ride through Willow Springs Circuit in Southern California.

“For someone that is so skilled in his main career, he’s able to take in information very quickly and then go replay that on the race track,” 13-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard remarked in a 2011 Red Bull video of Cruise’s stint as a racer. “He’s been through a lot of tracks done a lot of laps. It was remarkable how quick he got up to speed.” Earlier this week, Cruise kicked off his birthday festivities on July 1 by catching Adele’s concert in London’s Hype Park with fellow actor Luke Evans, where the two snapped a selfie together. Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Niall Horan and James Corden were also in attendance.

Cruise is certainly having the summer of a lifetime. In addition to his big birthday, his film Top Gun: Maverick has now earned more than $1 billion worldwide, cementing its place in history as one of the highest-grossing films of all time, according to Forbes. The movie-which hit theaters in May-is also the highest-grossing project of the actor’s career, per Deadline.