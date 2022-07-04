1,160 Pakistani expats serving as Hajj volunteers in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: As many as 1,160 Pakistani expatriates living in Saudi Arabia joined the Hajj mission as volunteers this year to serve pilgrims arriving from their homeland.

After two years of Coronavirus restrictions, Saudi Arabia has allowed up to one million Muslims, both from within the kingdom and countries around the world to perform Hajj, Abrar Ahmed Mirza, Pakistan’s Director General of Hajj in Jeddah, said during an interview with Arab News.

Out of 1,160, about 410 had directly joined Pakistan’s Hajj mission 750 had come from the Saudi-based Pakistani Hajj Volunteers Group (PHVG). Another 810 volunteers have traveled from Pakistan under the government scheme to serve pilgrims.

“410 Pakistanis who are working in the kingdom have joined our Hajj mission as local volunteers while 810 have come from Pakistan,” he said The volunteers are responsible to ensure the execution of Hajj related contracts of Pakistan with building, transport, and catering companies.

He said, “They also manage repair work at these buildings and ensure the provision of all necessary facilities”.