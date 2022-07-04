Rs 9.42 per unit increase likely in KE power tariff for May

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday concluded public hearings into monthly fuel cost (FCA) of K-Electric for May and likely Rs 9.42 per unit increase in the tariff.

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi while member Sindh Engineer Rafique Ahmed Sheikh and member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan were also present.

The K-Electric has sought Rs 11.34 per unit increase under FCA for May through a petition submitted to the regulator. The KE sought Rs 4,296 million adjustment under mix various and Rs 18,353 million under price variation heads for the said period.

The K-Electric representative told that furnace oil and RLNG prices had increased 38 percent and 50 percent respectively during May while furnace consumption also witnessed 55 percent increase during the said period.

As per the NEPRA calculation, the FCA calculated as Rs 9.42 per unit for the said period. The FCA for April was calculated as Rs 5.27 per unit and was for only one month.

The Authority will announce its detailed judgment after reviewing the statistics.