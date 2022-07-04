Covid19: Pakistan reports a 4.61pc positivity ratio, NIH

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reported as many as 675 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed as the country witnessed a surge in infection after a big gap.

According to the National Institute of Health, 16,632 Covid tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 675 turned out to be positive, bringing the nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio to 4.61 percent.

Moreover, two Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, said NIH, adding that 153 people are in critical condition.

