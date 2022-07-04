UMT holds its 22nd convocation

The University of Management and Technology (UMT) held its 22nd Convocation 2022 at Expo Centre Lahore. The UMT family adhered to strict COVID-19 SOPs in order to be safe and protect the community. Total 1225 graduates were given degrees in various disciplines on this occasion. According to the details 691 Bachelors, 165 Masters, 341 MS/M.Phil and 29 PhD degrees were conferred. Furthermore 18 Patron’s Gold Medals, 17 Rector’s Silver Medals, 06 Rector’s Academic Excellence Awards Gold Medal, 06 Certificates of Excellence, 06 Research Publication award for MS/MPhil studentswere also given away on the occasion of the convocation. The convocation commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the National Anthem. Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza in his convocation address welcomed all the guests, students and attendees to the 22nd Convocation of UMT and thanked them for adding color and value to the event. He expressed his gratitude to Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman for his presence as it is a source of joy and pride for the graduating students, their parents and the entire UMT Family. Dr Asif Raza congratulated all the graduating participants and wished them a successful and bright future.

Dr Asif Raza highlighted that UMT is a well-respected institution both within Pakistan and abroad, with over 900+ highly qualified full-time faculty members and over 270 PhD faculty members from prestigious universities around the world. He added that UMT ranks among the top 500 Asian universities and this has been only possible because of our faculty, dedicated staff, conducive academic and research environment, and hardworking students. Ahmad Omer Murad, Chairman UMT/ILM Trust congratulated the graduates for achieving this great milestone and making their parents and teachers proud. He said that he is pleased that UMT is functioning on the vision of Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad (Shaheed). At UMT every effort is being made to transform our students into well-rounded individuals and prepare them to effectively face the challenges of life, he added.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman congratulated the graduating students, their parents and the faculty on the arduous accomplishment. He guided the students to be thankful and respectful to their parents who invested their time, money and effort and also their teachers who have extended their full support to them in theirachievements. Governor expressed that it is an immense pleasure for me to join the 22nd convocation of UMT and congratulated the whole management team of UMT for the successful organization of the ceremony. Balighur Rehman was delighted to share that UMT is growing with the passage of time in a meaningful and productive way. He said that he hopes that UMT makes a prominent name globally through its research and quality education.