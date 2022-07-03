TEVTA holds dengue awareness walk

On the direction of Chief Operating Officer (COO) Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Zaheer Abbas Malik, an anti-dengue awareness walk was organized at TEVTA Secretariat. The walk was attended by a large number of employees and students. TEVTA is taking special measures to prevent dengue in its institutions across Punjab as per the instructions of COO Zaheer Abbas Malik. In his message on occasion, COO Zaheer Abbas said that special arrangements should be made for sanitation to avoid a deadly disease like dengue. He added, “Do not allow rainwater to accumulate in pots, pans, tires and other items around your homes, institutes, colleges and water should be removed from time to time. We can all fight dengue together.