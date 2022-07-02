Vicky Kaushal has problems with Katrina working with Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif engaged in fun banter with their fellow celebrity Hrithik Roshan on Instagram. It all started when the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor posted an Instagram reel which showed his bearded look. The Welcome star wrote she loved the bearded vibes coming off him. She tagged both Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal. Vicky Kaushal, in his response, said they need to talk over what happened. It is pertinent to mention that Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif are good friends. They worked together in projects Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang. Moreover, they shared the screen in the item number Chikni Chameli in Agneepath in which Hrithik Roshan played the leading role of Vijay Chauhan. It is not the first time that the couple has poked fun at each other on social media. Previously, director and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder shared a picture of Vicky Kaushal filming a dance scene with Tripti Dimri. She tagged Katrina Kaif and said her husband had found someone else.