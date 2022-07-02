National highway council meets

The 37th meeting of the National Highway Council, the supreme body of the National Highway Authority was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mr. Asad Mahmood in the conference room of the Ministry of Communications.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary for Communications and Chairman NHA Capt ® Muhammad Khurram Agha and other Members and senior officials. All the financial and administrative matters of the National Highway Authority were discussed. It was suggested at the meeting that just as the Ministry of Housing allocates houses to government employees of other departments, there should also be a quota for NHA employees. Matters relating to NHA rules and regulations were also discussed in the context of the Rules 1995. Various aspects of construction, extension and maintenance schemes of NHA were also taken into consideration.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mr. Asad Mahmood said that the National Highway Council undoubtedly is such a forum in which the most important issues are discussed and the council is determined to play an active role for smooth running of affairs of the authority. The Federal Minister further said that if the problems were timely overcome, there would be no impediment in the development of the institution. NHA has a global reputation for construction and repair of roads, hence improving its performance and timely completion of ongoing construction projects is our primary responsibility, he added.