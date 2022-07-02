Covid positivity ratio climbs to 3.9%

The Covid-19 positivity ratio in the country has reached a 4.5-month high at 3.93% in the 24 hours, National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Friday morning. This is the highest positivity ratio since February 19, when it was recorded at 4.15%. During the 24 hours, 694 fresh cases were reported in the country after diagnostic testing on 17,640 samples.

As per NIH statistics, currently, 101 patients are being treated in different medical facilities across the country. However, fortunately, no death was reported during the last 24 hours across the country due to the virus. Earlier this week, amid the rapid rise in cases, the federal government had decided to “fully activate” the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). A statement from PM Office said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concerns over the rising cases and issued directives to revive Pakistan’s coronavirus response forum. The premier ordered district and provincial authorities to strictly implement protective measures and take other steps to keep the deadly virus at bay. In a statement, Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said that the government was taking several measures to control the surge in cases.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has been holding meetings on a daily basis to overview the virus situation in the country, he said. “But we want the public to adopt precautionary measures and follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) religiously. “Specially, during Eidul Azha, make sure you are wearing masks in public spaces and practicing social distancing,” the minister stressed. Avoid going to crowded areas, don’t hug or shake hands on Eid and get immunized against the virus, he added.

Patel also urged the Ulema to ensure social distancing inside mosques and at religious gatherings. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah held a meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus, during which he emphasized that the positivity rate must be brought down before Eidul Azha. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Nasir Shah and Sharjeel Memon, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Soomro, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Principal Secretary to CM Fayyaz Jatoi, Interior Secretary Dr Saeed Ahmed Magnejo, and other officials and health experts. The health secretary informed the meeting that the positivity had started rising in the province from June 24. The number of cases on that date was 248 while infections during the last 24 hours rose to 465, he said.

The Sindh chief minister said that hospital admission rates appeared low for now. Shah noted that Karachi had the highest weekly positivity rate – 19pc – followed by Hyderabad at 0.39pc. Elsewhere, Jacobabad and Jamshoro’s positivity rates were recorded at 3pc while Sukkur and Thatta both had a weekly positivity rate of 2pc. Giving a breakdown of district-wise positivity rates in Karachi, he said the rate in the metropolis’ East district stood at 29pc, followed by West at 21pc, South at 18pc, Korangi at 10pc, Central at 8pc and Malir at 7pc, respectively.

CM Shah directed the public to follow SOPs and get vaccinated. “Eidul Azha and Muharram events are coming up. We have to bring down the coronavirus positivity rate prior to these events. People should take precautionary measures and reduce the rate,” he said. The chief minister warned that the government could be forced to take stricter measures if the positivity rate was not reduced.