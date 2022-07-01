Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that every possible resource should be used by supervisory officers for peaceful conduct of by-elections in 20 constituencies of 14 districts of the province. IG Punjab directed that apolitical role of police would be ensured in all cases during the entire election process. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the officers and personnel would be responsible for their individual action and negligent officers and personnel will be dealt strictly. IG Punjab said that full implementation of the code of conduct of the Election Commission should be ensured and there should be no delay in taking strict legal action against the violators without any discrimination.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed the Lahore police to take special measures in the four constituencies of the provincial capital Lahore. He further said that fighting, aerial firing, violation of code of conduct would be unacceptable and there will be hundred percent ban on display of weapons, aerial firing and use of private guards.

IG Punjab said that action should be taken against those violating the law without any discrimination and no concession would be made to those who tarnished the image of the police. IG Punjab issued these instructions while presiding over a special meeting on security arrangements for by-elections in 20 constituencies of 14 districts of Punjab in Lahore today.

During the meeting, arrangements for deployment of security personnel in the by-elections, provision of security to the staff of the Election Commission and ensuring law and order situation were reviewed.

In the meeting, IG Punjab directed the officers to hold regular meetings with the District Returning Officers and District Administration and to implement the devised SOPs to maintain law and order for dealing with any untoward situation.

IG Punjab also tasked the Special Branch and intelligence agencies to prepare reports of conduct of field officers by secret monitoring during by-elections. He said that holding of election peacefully is an important responsibility of Punjab Police and any negligence or illegal activity would not be acceptable under any circumstances. The meeting was attended by Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG Operations, Additional IG South Punjab, DIG Operations Punjab and CTD higher ups, CCPO Lahore, RPOs and DPOs of 14 districts attended it video link.