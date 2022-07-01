Commission to probe losses in petroleum sector in PTI tenure

PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday announced the coalition government is forming a commission to probe the wrong decisions taken by former prime minister Imran Khan which led to massive losses in the petroleum sector.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Abbasi said: “Commission will be formed to examine the losses in the petroleum sector and will investigate the wrong decisions taken by the previous government.”

The former prime minister also added that the commission’s investigation will be open to the public, adding that reasons for the increase in circular debt will be bought forward. “The country lost millions of rupees due to the decisions taken by Imran Khan and his cabinet,” he stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Iqbal highlighted that Pakistan is currently going through the “worst energy crisis”. “Prolonged load shedding is affecting the people and industries,” he maintained, adding that Imran Khan due to delay in decision making pushed the country towards this crisis.

The planning minister further added that it is because of Imran Khan and his agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the coalition government had to take tough decisions.

Ahsan Iqbal said that previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was directly responsible for the worst electricity load-shedding situation prevalent across the country. He said the then PTI government had failed to make agreements for purchasing cheap Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) due to which the LNG based power projects with installed capacity of over 3500 MW were shut down.

“This summer season is the season of PTI government’s mismanagement and ill planning, while the next summer season would be far better as the government would plan well,” he said. Ahsan Iqbal said the current government had to take tough decisions to set the country’s economy on the right direction. He said it was the former PTI government, who had put the economy on the verge of default. “If the PTI government would not have been ousted, the country would have been defaulted until now,” he said.

He agreed that in the current summer season, the people had to face much difficulties. However, Ahsan Iqbal said the government was working day and night to minimize their difficulties. The minister also held the PTI government’s mismanagement and incapability for the prevailing inflation in the country.

The minister also asked the PTI leadership to seek forgiveness from nation for their wrong doings during their four year- tenure.