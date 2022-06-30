A Challenging Agenda

Ever since assuming charge as Pakistan’s foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has made a number of trips abroad to bolster ties with key allies and interact with global forums, such as the UN and the World Economic Forum (WEF). Most of these visits were aimed to elicit support for Pakistan’s viewpoint on major issues and promote the country’s strategic and economic interests, highlighting Islamabad’s importance to the global community.

From New York City to Davos and from Guangzhou to Tehran, the young foreign minister tried to present Pakistan’s position in the best possible manner on several regional and global issues and he seems to have conducted himself very well.

Of course, the precarious political and economic situation that emerged in the post-VONC scenario hasn’t been a blessing for the new government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and requires a very robust effort well beyond the usual.

Islamabad is on the way out of the FATF’s infamous grey list, owing to the collective efforts of all stakeholders including the former PTI government as well as the establishment, which played a crucial role. But there is much more to be done, when it comes to foreign policy, on part of the country’s top diplomat from the millennial generation. Most important perhaps are ties with the United States which need a major reset as validated by voices echoing in Washington’s political and diplomatic circles (note Ambassador-designate Donald Blome’s remarks and recent bipartisan support led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer).

The latter is unsurprisingly aware of former prime minister Imran Khan’s strong overseas support and has his concerns about the anti-US rhetoric taken by Khan while addressing an event in New York City recently. This implies that the US is open to mending ties with Pakistan so long as Islamabad reciprocates positively to overtures in the direction of clearing the air from Washington, as I have been mentioning in previous writings on the subject.

Simultaneously, ties with the European Union and other Western allies such as the United Kingdom and Australia need a special focus, particularly on the economic side and people-to-people contact. Of course, they’re comparatively faring better than that with Washington but let us be reminded that Pakistan’s economic quagmire requires a much more dynamic foreign policy.

Relations with China and the West also need to be balanced in the way that Pakistan does not have to get involved in their growing rivalry. Top Chinese diplomat and Member of CCP’s Politburo Yang Jiechi’s recent trip to Islamabad is one such factor to consider in this context.

Sustaining relations with the Muslim world, especially the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries where millions of Pakistanis work would be important as ever. Expanding relations with major economies in Africa and Latin America would be a bonus, especially when considering the ‘Engage Africa’ policy for the former.

Lastly, lifting the morale of a Foreign Office demoralised by indecisions, lack of merit in postings and transfers and mediocre bureaucratic leadership by taking the required steps to bring back merit and vitality in the institution would be crucial for the young foreign minister to ensure the required support to his challenging agenda.

The writer is Associate Editor (Diplomatic Affairs), Daily Times. He tweets @mhassankhan06