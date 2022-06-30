Heavy intermittent rains expected in Karachi from July 2 evening: chief meteorologist

Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz, the head of Pakistan’s meteorological department, stated on Thursday that Karachi may experience heavy, intermittent rain beginning on the evening or night of July 2.

Dr. Sarfaraz predicted in an interview with local media that Karachi’s weather will likely be partly cloudy today and tomorrow, with a risk of light rain this morning and this evening.

He claimed that last night, winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal reached Sialkot and Narowal, and that today, stronger winds from these regions will reach the upper half of the nation.

The top meteorologist predicted that Sindh would continue to experience the first monsoon spell’s highest strength, and that East Sindh would begin to experience these winds on July 2.

The chief meteorologist warned that prior to rain, strong winds may blow, at speeds of up to 81km per hour.

50 to 70 mm of rain may occur in Karachi if the monsoon system only faintly affects the city before passing by, but more than 100 mm of rain may fall if the system’s centre goes into Karachi.

The city faces a serious risk of urban flooding, Dr. Sarfaraz said.

He issued a warning to fisherman, advising them to exercise caution when entering the water from July 3 to July 5.