FDE Islamabad declares 5th, 8th class scholarship results

The Federal Directorate of Education in Islamabad released the results of the fifth- and eighth-grade scholarship exams on Thursday.

The passing ratios of the fifth and eighth classes’ results were 89.27 and 86.85 percent respectively.

Furqan from Islamabad Middle College F6 got the first position in a fifth class by scoring 578 numbers followed by Aleesha Kamran and Kiran Shehzadi who stood jointly the second position by scoring 574 numbers.

Zarlash Emaan and Minahil Tabassum got 573 marks.

As per the Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad, in the eighth class, Zara Zulfiqar of Model College F-8, with 681 numbers got the first position.

Muhammad Anees of Ali Trust also scored 681 numbers while Ajmal Khan and Muhammad Saleh got second and position.

Ali Trust got the most—51 scholarships—in eight class examinations while Islamabad College for Girls F-6 got 11 scholarships while Model College for Boys managed to get 10 scholarships.