KSE-100 continues to fall

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its slide, and the KSE-100 index had a loss of 1.12pc, bringing it below the 41,500-point threshold.

The National Assembly debate on the revisions connected to Finance Bill 2022 and its ratification kept market participants on the sidelines, which resulted in the equity market seeing low trading volumes. After the market had closed, a vote was taken on the modification to pass the Finance Bill 2022.

The benchmark index, meanwhile, ended the session with a loss of 467.89 points, closing at 4,1297.73 points.

During the first half of the trading session, the KSE-100 index maintained in a narrow range. In the second half, the market fell, but a buying frenzy in the closing seconds helped to reverse some of the losses.

Cement, banks, and oil and gas exploration were among the index heavyweights that witnessed sharp declines.

Bearish emotions on the PSX have persisted for the second day in a row. The majority of the day was marked by falling index values, and trading volume was also down from the previous day’s close. Investors chose to not participate in the market while the Finance Bill 2022 was being ratified.

According to a report published by Topline Securities, the market started off on a positive note; however, rumours regarding potential dividend restrictions for banks seeking to reclassify their Personal Internet Branch profile sparked a selling frenzy in the banking sector, which caused the market to turn negative. In the financial market, the value of the rupee increased by 1.76 against the dollar, culminating in a price of 205.12 rupees to one dollar.

According to State Bank of Pakistan data, the country’s current account deficit was $1.43b in May 2022, up from a $640m deficit during the same period the previous year.

Banking (271.55 points), oil and gas exploration (58.63 points), and technology and communication were the main drags on the KSE-100 index (56.76 points).

On the all-share index, volume decreased from 257.2m to 142.2m. This session’s trading volume was down from the previous session’s high when it reached Rs7.5bn (about $5.35b).